Fantasías submarinas: las imágenes más bellas del fondo del mar en 2022

Hora de sumergirse en las profundidades para conocer las fotos ganadoras del Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022

Miriam González
 | 
Foto: Damir Zurub

El concurso anual Underwater Photographer of the Year se celebra desde 1965, con sede en Reino Unido. Premia a las mejores fotografías submarinas divididas en 13 categorías, entre las que se encuentran macro, gran angular…

El ganador del título Underwater Photographer of the Year (“fotógrafo submarino del año”) es el español Rafael Fernández Caballero y Matty Smith se llevó el premio British Underwater Photographer of the Year (“fotógrafo submarino británico del año”) ambos por fotografiar a los reyes del océano, los tiburones.

Fantasías submarinas

  • Karlo Macas

    Buque hundido

    Foto de una buceadora junto al buque hundido Kittiwake en la isla Gran Caimán tomada por el croata Karlo Macas

  • Damir Zurub

    Cacería de un pez espada

    Foto tomada por el también croata Damir Zurub en el mexicano Puerto San Carlos de un pez aguja en plena cacería

  • Yazid Shaari

    Pez gobio sobre una anémona

    Foto de Yazid El Shaari de un pez gobio sobre una anémona roja en la isla Al Fahal, Omán.

  • David Alpert

    Embriones de peces

    Foto de unos embriones de peces tomada en la isla indonesia de Misool por el británico David Alpert

  • Rafael Fernández Caballero

    Tiburones ballena

    El español Rafael Fernández Caballero se ha llevado el premio al mejor fotógrafo submarino de 2022 con esta imagen, Giants of the Night, de cinco tiburones ballena alimentándose juntos de noche en aguas de Maldivas.

  • Lewis Michael Jefferies

    Gran medusa

    Foto ganadora en la categoría British Waters Living Together tomada por Lewis Michael Jefferies de una medusa en la bahía de Falmouth, Cornualles.

