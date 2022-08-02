Fantasías submarinas: las imágenes más bellas del fondo del mar en 2022

El concurso anual Underwater Photographer of the Year se celebra desde 1965, con sede en Reino Unido. Premia a las mejores fotografías submarinas divididas en 13 categorías, entre las que se encuentran macro, gran angular…

El ganador del título Underwater Photographer of the Year (“fotógrafo submarino del año”) es el español Rafael Fernández Caballero y Matty Smith se llevó el premio British Underwater Photographer of the Year (“fotógrafo submarino británico del año”) ambos por fotografiar a los reyes del océano, los tiburones.