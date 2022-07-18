    Los mejores lugares del mundo 2022, según 'Time'

    Seleccionamos 25 de los 50 mejores destinos para 2022

    San Francisco

    Puente de San Francisco 

    Rapa Nui, Chile

    Rapa Nui, Chile

     

    Parque Nacional Hwange, Zimbabue, África

    Cataratas Victoria en Zimbabue

    Queenstown, Nueva Zelanda

    Queenstown, Nueva Zelanda 

    Miami, Florida

    Resorts en Miami, Florida 

    Groenlandia

    Auroras boreales en Groenlandia 

    Sendero Trans Bután, Bután

    Sendero Trans Bután, Bután 

    Isla de Kyushu, Japón

    Plantación de arroz en Isla de Kyushu, Japón

    El Chalten, Argentina

    El Chalten, Argentina

    El Ártico

    El Ártico

    Salónica, Grecia

    Salónica, Grecia 

    Marsella, Francia

    Marsella, Francia 

    Boracay, Filipinas

    Boracay, Filipinas 

    Estambul

    Templo en Estambul 

    Jamaica

    Paisaje en Jamaica

     

    Ruta de la Seda, Uzbekistan

    Ruta de la Seda, Uzbekistan

    Doha, Qatar

    Doha, Qatar 

    Bali

    Paisaje en Bali

    Parque Nacional de Nairobi

     Parque Nacional de Nairobi 

    Gran Barrera de coral, Australia

    Gran Barrera de coral, Australia

    Seul

    Vista de Seul

    Islas Galápagos

    Islas Galápagos 

    Calabria, Italia

    Calabria, Italia

    Karala, India

    Iglesia en Karala, India 

    Portland

    Vista aérea de Portland