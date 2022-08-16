Andean Explorer

La poética de los trenes está en recorrer el mundo de punta a punta, pero sin perderte ninguna de las maravillas que te rodean.
Como dijo el escritor Eliseo Cooper, “el tren es un mundo pequeño que se mueve a través de un mundo más grande”.
Richard James Taylor
Richard James Taylor
Richard James Taylor
Richard James Taylor
Richard James Taylor
Paul Blowfield
Helen Cathcart
Matt Crossick
Matt Crossick
Helen Cathcart
ANDREA_PETO
Steve Grogan
Steve Grogan
Steve Grogan
Steve Grogan
Kedar
Kedar
Kedar
Kedar
Kedar
Matt Hind
Ian Lloyd
Matt Hind
Matt Hind
Matt Hind
Matt Hind
Genivs Loci
Matt Hind
Adrian Houston
Janine Costa
David Noton
Mikio Miura
Martin Scott Powell
Martin Scott Powell
Matt Hind
Jos Beltman
Greg Beadle
Rovos Rail
Rovos Rail
DOOK
David Noton
Martin Scott Powell
Martin Scott Powell
Martin Scott Powell
Adam Parker
Transcantábrico
Transcantábrico
Transcantábrico
Transcantábrico
Transcantábrico